Tom Ravenscroft‘s perfect Sunday in Stoke Newington

The BBC Radio 6 Music DJ gives us the lowdown on his ideal weekend in N16

Stoke Newington is a lovely area, isn't it? Thurston Moore pottering about. Lots of bakeries. You know who also likes it? BBC 6 Music mainstay Tom Ravenscroft. We asked the DJ to break down his perfect Sunday in N16.

9am: Cute café brekky ‘The food at Esters is delicious. It’s a small café and, stupidly, my wife and I have told too many people how great it is – now we can never get in.’



11am: Graveyard dog-spotting ‘Abney Park cemetery is a huge wooded area with paths going through it and an old dilapidated church. It’s beautiful and slightly morbid. It’s a great place to dog-spot.’

1pm: Park picnic ‘If the weather’s nice, we spend a lot of time picnicking in Clissold Park where the kids can run around and go crazy. The aim for Sunday is to keep the children out of the house for as long as possible.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince (@theprincen16)

4pm: Pub crawl ‘There are so many good pubs, it’s hard to walk past them. We do a slow pub crawl on the way home. The Prince does lovely food and has a nice atmosphere and The Shakespeare is an old-school pub – it’s the first place where I felt like a local when I moved to London 20 years ago.’

8pm: Slow food ‘I love cooking, so I do something really arduous and drawn-out. I’m a big fan of making a sauce and then reducing it for hours for my own entertainment.’

Tom Ravenscroft is curating the 6 Music Stage at All Points East on Aug 27.

Read more from this series:

Here's what Iain Stirling reckons is a perfect Sunday in Queen's Park

Michael Rosen’s favourite Muswell Hill spots