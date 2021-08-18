London
Too Good To Go wants to help reopen one London restaurant shut by the pandemic

Its Restaurant Revival competition will give one business a three-month pop-up space

Rhian Daly
Of the many casualties of the pandemic, the restaurant industry has taken a huge hit. While some places have been able to adapt and survive through deliveries and at-home meal kits, not every business has been quite as lucky. 

Too Good To Go, the world’s largest surplus food app, wants to try and change that. It’s launched a campaign called Restaurant Revival to help reopen one London restaurant that has gone out of business as a result of Covid. 

The winning restaurant will be given a three-month residency at The Prince in West Brompton, with Too Good To Go covering the rent for the duration of the stint. The lucky eatery will join the TGTG app to help them get back into business sustainably, with any leftover food at the end of the day available for locals to buy for a discount. 

If you run a restaurant that’s been forced to shut up shop due to the pandemic – or want to get your fave dining spot back on the go – you only have until 11.59pm tomorrow (August 19) to apply, via this application form. The successful applicant will be notified by August 21 and the pop-up at The Prince will run from September to November. 

The Restaurant Revival campaign will also offer one shuttered restaurant in Glasgow a three-month residency at The Dockyard Social. Find more information about the whole project here.

