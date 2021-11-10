A fun wine fact for you. Traditionally, the third Thursday of every November is known as Beaujolais Nouveau Day aka the day on which the first bottles of the year of the gamay grape wine from France’s Beaujolais region are allowed to be sold. It's kiiiiiiind of a big deal.

One of the few plonks to be sold in the same year in which it is produced, something of a cult following surrounds Beaujolais Nouveau and Top Cuvée are not immune to such a thing. This year they’ll be getting stuck in with the celebrations with their very own Beaujolais Nouveau Day feast.

Taking place on – when else? – November 18 at their OG Finsbury Park location, the natural wine crew will be putting on a special Lyon-inspired menu paired with this year’s harvest’s best bottles, drunk as soon as they are allowed to be.

At £90 a head, the food menu looks a little like this: celeriac remoulade and crab, retired dairy cow rib-eye sharer with Jerusalem artichoke puree, Lyonnaise onion, Chard and bordelaise sauce and to finish a brown sugar and brandy tart. Dare we let an ‘ooh la la’ loose from our lips? We dare.

To make things that little bit more edgy Top Cuvée are risking life and limb ahead of Beaujolais Nouveau Day by giving visitors to their Blackstock Road and Bethnal Green Road outposts the chance to crack the safe in which a bottle of 2021 Beaujolais Nouveau already rests.

If you manage to work out the code and get to the bottle before November 18 owners Brodie Meah and Max Venning will give you the keys to business, seeing as they’ll forever be shunned from the wine world for breaking the booze embargo. Well, that's what they say... sounds like they may have already been supping from the forbidden bottle already.

Top Cuvée 177B Blackstock Road, N5 2LL

Read about how Top Cuvee made drinking in parks classy again.

A beginner's guide to natural wine.