Moko, we hardly knew ye.

After just a year of bringing some rather excellent parties to N15 (not to mention pretty great vegan food courtesy of Sisterwoman Vegan), Tottenham’s Moko is shutting down for good this September.

The space, which is operated by the same team as Peckham's Jumbi, announced the news on Instagram. ‘After an incredible year of events, we’re approaching the final chapter of our time in Tottenham,’ they wrote.

The club will conclude its regular daytime trading hours and restaurant operations this week, but will remain open on Friday and Saturday nights until the end of next month, ‘with special anniversary closing events planned for the final weeks’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOKO (@mokotottenham)

Moko took over the Markfield Road site previously occupied by nightclub Five Miles and the cafe Craving Coffee.

‘For those in the know, the word Moko is synonymous with Jumbi,’ DJ Bradley Zero and his Moko co-founder Nathanael Williams explained in an Instagram post announcing the venue last year. ‘Primarily known as a stilt walker character performed at carnival – the word traces its origins to West Africa. As an Orisha (God) of Retribution, Moko is the Ying to Jumbi’s Yang – a character that exists in Caribbean folklore as a healer, a protector and a deity, in contrast to Jumbi’s spirit – an archetypal trickster.’

The hi-fi bar opened in August 2023. With a similar set-up to Jumbi, Moko had just one turntable, an extensive vinyl library and a top-tier sound system.

If you are now in need of an alternative drinking establishment, these are the best bars in London.