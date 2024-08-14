[title]
Moko, we hardly knew ye.
After just a year of bringing some rather excellent parties to N15 (not to mention pretty great vegan food courtesy of Sisterwoman Vegan), Tottenham’s Moko is shutting down for good this September.
The space, which is operated by the same team as Peckham's Jumbi, announced the news on Instagram. ‘After an incredible year of events, we’re approaching the final chapter of our time in Tottenham,’ they wrote.
The club will conclude its regular daytime trading hours and restaurant operations this week, but will remain open on Friday and Saturday nights until the end of next month, ‘with special anniversary closing events planned for the final weeks’.
