Trifle cocktails are on the new picnic-inspired menu at this Soho bar

Who knows if we’re due a repeat of last summer’s epic heatwave – but with our current hit-and-miss weather front, an indoor picnic could be in order. Head to Blind Pig in Soho, in that case. The dimly lit speakeasy is brightening up your evening drinks with its new cocktail menu – The Picnic Edition – inspired by summer treats.



Tuck into the trifle-influenced Rhubarb and Custard, its colours like those of a traditional picnic blanket. A layer of fruit-laced vermouth and sloe gin (like a British take on a negroni) is topped with whipped custard and a biccy. Did anybody pack the napkins?

Other drinks on the sweet new menu include Strawberries and Cream (above), a gin-filled take on the Wimbledon classic, and Cucumber Fizz (below), with flavours reminiscent of the quintessential picnic sarnie. If you’re day-drinking, rest-assured that all cocktails are low-ABV – so you can try a few drinks without having to deal with a hefty daytime hangover. Sounds like perfect picnicking.

The new menu is now being served at the Blind Pig (58 Poland St, W1F 7NS), with drinks costing between £11.50 and £14.

