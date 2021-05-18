And one of them is doing half-price food for the launch

There's fried chicken and there's fried chicken. Here are two new Earl's Court restaurants that very much deal in the latter. Seriously tender on the inside, crispy on the outside, American-style succulent genius. I tell you: there's gold out west.

First up: East London fixture Butchies is heading West. Famous for tasty, responsibly sourced buttermilk fried chicken, Butchies was born out of a pop-up and is now onto its fifth physical restaurant. Best of all, they're offering half-price food throughout the soft launch period (which is June 1 to June 4, so be quick) as well as a brand new side: Mac N Crac (think an extra-fun Mac 'n' cheese with crispy chicken skin, Red Leicester and mozzarella cheese).

Next up is Thunderbird. It opened last month, but what with all the lockdown nonsense it may have flown (not a chicken pun - chickens don't fly) under your radar. I can personally vouch for these guys having eaten a load of their wings and Meldown Tater Tots recently. It was all excellent! The latter is a potato side covered in molten jalapeño-miso cheese and red pepper aioli. Thunderbird is famous for its award-winning (at WingFest no less) Chipuffalo Wings, which are slathered in chipotle-buffalo sauce and served with that all-important blue cheese dip. Oh, and they do freshly fried churros. Always good.

Butchies can be found at 7 Kenway Road, SW5 0RP, opening June 1. Thunderbird Earl's Court is at 242 Earls Ct Rd SW5 9AA

