Renforth Pump House in Canada Water
Photograph: Rightmove

This gorgeous former Victorian pump house in east London is for sale

Built in 1902, it was once one of five hydraulic pumping stations in the capital

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
London’s full of historic homes – and while most of the time they’re off limits and closed to prying eyes, sometimes they go on the market and open up for all to see. In the past few months alone, we’ve covered such fascinating stuff as this home that was mentioned in ‘Oliver Twist’ and one of London’s best-preserved Huguenot houses in Spitalfields.

And now yet another of the capital’s historically-fascinating abodes has gone on the market. A swish two-bedroom property in a Victorian pumphouse in Canada Water could be all yours for £1.295 million.

The structure that this pad sits within is no less than the Renforth Pump House which, for any readers who aren’t Victorian infrastructure geeks, was once one of the London Hydraulic Power Company’s five hydraulic pumping stations powering the city. It was built in 1902 and was in action until 1977.

But the pumphouse’s glory isn’t entirely in the past. When the building was bought by its current owners a decade or so ago, they renovated it with new living spaces and apparently even won a structural engineering award for their designs.

Today, the property is a glorious, airy and spacious maisonette with bags of character. In practical terms, it has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a bespoke kitchen and is just one minute’s walk from Canada Water station.

Here are a few pics of the place, in all its glory.

Renforth Pump House in Canada Water
Photograph: Rightmove
Renforth Pump House in Canada Water
Photograph: Rightmove
Renforth Pump House in Canada Water
Photograph: Rightmove

Interested in finding out more – or even booking a viewing? You can do so on the Rightmove listing here.

