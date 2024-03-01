London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Liquids bag at an airport scanner
Photograph: Shutterstock

Two major London airports could scrap the 100ml liquids rule this summer

Heathrow and Luton both say they’re on-track to install new high-tech security scanners

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Ever since it was first teased several years ago, UK air travellers have been waiting patiently for airports across the country to scrap the 100ml liquids rule. But back in January we received a less-than-welcome update: many British airports are in fact unlikely to have new security measures in place for the June 2024 deadline. Lots of Brits are in for another summer of tiny, expensive toiletries. 

But it’s recently been suggested that two major London airports may actually be on course to scrap the 100ml liquids rule a bit sooner. London Heathrow has said it is aiming to have high-tech, 100ml-plus-permitting scanners installed across all its terminals this summer.

Which is pretty massive news – not least because Heathrow, as London’s biggest airport, naturally is where lots of travellers will be jetting off from this summer. The airport hasn’t confirmed exactly when it will have completely rolled out the new scanners, saying that it needs to replace a total of 146 security lanes.

But that isn’t all. London Luton has also said it is ‘on track’ to bin the 100ml liquid rule in June.

In a statement, Luton said: ‘Here at London Luton airport, we’re on track to switch over to the new scanners by June, in line with government guidance. However, until they are fully operational you will have to follow current security rules.’ 

Of course, if you’re itching to carry liquid-filled containers larger than 100ml in your hand luggage, one London airport has already completely rolled out the new security tech. Last year London City led the way and became one of the first airports in the UK to do away with the 100ml rule.

As for London’s other aviation hubs? Gatwick has said it doesn’t expect to have installed all the new scanners until spring 2025, while Stansted is expected to miss the June 2024 deadline.

Of course, even if your departure airport has scrapped the 100ml liquid rule, you should always check that your destination has the tech, too. Otherwise you’ll be leaving all your lovely big bottles on holiday. You can find a list of all the European airports getting rid of the rule here

Did you see that London is officially the world’s most exposed city to pollution from planes?

Plus: The Elizabeth line could soon be extended to these two locations.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Paul Foot in Fitzrovia is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.