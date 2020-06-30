Two-Michelin-starred restaurant The Greenhouse won’t be reopening

Mayfair restaurant The Greenhouse has announced its permanent closure. In a post on Instagram, executive chef Alex Dilling wrote: ‘It is with great sadness I confirm the Greenhouse Mayfair will not be reopening.’

Dilling has been with the restaurant for two years and has maintained its two Michelin stars during that time.

In his Instagram post, Dilling thanked guests, suppliers and his team: ‘I want to thank all of the team that was a part of it; for supporting my vision of gastronomy & culture of hospitality. You are all incredibly talented and I am so proud to have called you my colleagues but more importantly my friends.’

The chef did not specify the reason for the restaurant’s closure but urged anyone looking for hospitality workers to get in touch with him to hire the staff now out of work.

It follows the closure of several high-end restaurants, including Michelin-starred The Ledbury and Mayfair’s Indian Accent.

