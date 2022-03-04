London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
UCL
Photograph: Lilla Sam

UCL have created a fascinating, interactive map for International Women's Day

Take a digital journey and learn about women’s impact on the city

Written by
Rhian Daly
Advertising

As this year’s International Women’s Day approaches, the clever clogs over at UCL have announced a new project that will highlight some of the female and non-binary Londoners who have helped make our city brilliant. 

Reni Eddo-Lodge, Rebecca Solnit and Emma Watson (no, not that one) have created an alternative map of the London Underground, with its stations given new names. Each one has been replaced with the name of a remarkable non-male person who has made a big impact on London’s history. 

The names are under wraps until the City Of Women map launches next Tuesday (March 8), but when it arrives it will come in the form of an interactive digital map, as well as a printed version published by Haymarket Books. 

It’s not the first time that a big city’s transport map has been redesigned to showcase women’s contribution to city life. The City Of Women map was inspired by Solnit’s previous work with Josh Jelly-Schapiro on the book Nonstop Metropolis, which included a reworked take on New York’s subway map.

Back when that was published in 2019, it sparked many conversations about public space, gender, feminism, history and more. Here’s hoping the London edition ignites our own discussions about the people who’ve helped change our city and shine a light on some more overlooked figures in its ever-evolving existence.

Here are the best events for International Women's Day in London this year

A Girls Aloud’s songwriter has penned a fierce feminist new musical

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.