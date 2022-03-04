As this year’s International Women’s Day approaches, the clever clogs over at UCL have announced a new project that will highlight some of the female and non-binary Londoners who have helped make our city brilliant.

Reni Eddo-Lodge, Rebecca Solnit and Emma Watson (no, not that one) have created an alternative map of the London Underground, with its stations given new names. Each one has been replaced with the name of a remarkable non-male person who has made a big impact on London’s history.

The names are under wraps until the City Of Women map launches next Tuesday (March 8), but when it arrives it will come in the form of an interactive digital map, as well as a printed version published by Haymarket Books.

It’s not the first time that a big city’s transport map has been redesigned to showcase women’s contribution to city life. The City Of Women map was inspired by Solnit’s previous work with Josh Jelly-Schapiro on the book Nonstop Metropolis, which included a reworked take on New York’s subway map.

Back when that was published in 2019, it sparked many conversations about public space, gender, feminism, history and more. Here’s hoping the London edition ignites our own discussions about the people who’ve helped change our city and shine a light on some more overlooked figures in its ever-evolving existence.

