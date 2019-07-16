Uh-oh! ‘The Tulip’ skyscraper has just been vetoed by the Mayor

The City of London is already be stacked with implausibly named buildings, and it seems that the Mayor has had enough of them. Sadiq Khan has just rejected plans for a new 1,000-foot skyscraper named ‘The Tulip’.

The new tower, designed by Norman Foster’s firm Foster + Partners, was approved by the City of London Corporation back in April, but Sadiq Khan has now advised planners to reject the proposals, after concerns regarding its design were raised.

The Mayor’s team concluded that the design for the building ‘has not resulted in the world-class architecture that would be required to justify its prominence’, and also raised issues regarding the impact it would have on views of the nearby Tower of London. A spokesperson said that Sadiq had ‘a number of serious concerns with this application and having studied it in detail has refused permission for a scheme that he believes would result in very limited public benefit’. Ouch.

The architects said they were disappointed and were considering their next steps. How about a chrysanthemum instead? Or a nice hyacinth? No?

