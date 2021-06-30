Uncover an epic art heist at new immersive show The Perfect Crime

Post-lockdown life has turned us all into detectives, hot on the trail of rare weekend tables in beer gardens or British holiday destinations that have rooms and aren't awful. But isn't it time you took your sleuthing skills to a new, and still more perilous, level? 'The Perfect Crime' is the latest show by the creators of mega-hit immersive shows like 'Heist', 'The Crystal Maze' and 'Time Run'. It invites you and your team to work against the clock to uncover a dastardly art world crime.

In 1990, someone stole a Rembrandt. Now, it's worth a whopping $100 million, and the FBI want you to get it back. You have to break into a safe house to get it back, by cracking codes in classic escape room style. Then, you've got a moral dilemma: will you turn the goods in, or flog them on the black market and make a killing?

'The Perfect Crime' unfolds at Theatre Deli, a converted office block in East London that's the perfect place for high stakes shenanigans. After the show, you and your team can debrief over a celebratory drink at the Deli's newly-reopened bar, and perhaps brew drunken plans to open your very own private detective agency.

The Perfect Crime opens at Theatre Deli on June 24, tickets £120 for a group of two to six people.

