Unleash your inner dancing queen at these London discos with a difference

If you’re trapped in a disco inferno or pretty sure it’s raining men, get down at one of these quirky parties and dance the night away.
Roller Disco at Roller Nation
The rollerskate pioneers are throwing a huge housewarming at their new Tottenham venue, with plenty of street food, ’80s and ’90s tunes and a vintage market. There’s a distinctly retro theme, so expect glitter balls and legwarmers galore. Roller Nation. Bruce Grove Overground. Sat Jun 22. £15.
EcoDisco Summer Launch Party
Clubbing. Very wasteful, isn’t it? All those plastic cups, all that drain-clogging glitter. Not at EcoDisco. This night combats all that with reusable steel cups, eco-glitter, biodegradable water bottles and avocado straws. Oval Space. Cambridge Heath Overground. Sat Jun 22. £17-£22.
Paint Jam Birthday Disco
Paint Jam are turning ten, and transforming a secret venue into a giant paint party to celebrate. You’ll get a text 48 hours before telling you where to go – your canvas, prosecco and a resident DJ spinning disco tunes await. Secret London venue. Sat Jun 22. £30-£35.
There’s more where that came from. Check out our guide to other unusual things to do in London.
Find more great things to do this month with our June guide.