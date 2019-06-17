Unleash your inner dancing queen at these London discos with a difference

If you’re trapped in a disco inferno or pretty sure it’s raining men, get down at one of these quirky parties and dance the night away.

The rollerskate pioneers are throwing a huge housewarming at their new Tottenham venue, with plenty of street food, ’80s and ’90s tunes and a vintage market. There’s a distinctly retro theme, so expect glitter balls and legwarmers galore. Roller Nation. Bruce Grove Overground. Sat Jun 22. £15.

Clubbing. Very wasteful, isn’t it? All those plastic cups, all that drain-clogging glitter. Not at EcoDisco. This night combats all that with reusable steel cups, eco-glitter, biodegradable water bottles and avocado straws. Oval Space. Cambridge Heath Overground. Sat Jun 22. £17-£22.

Paint Jam are turning ten, and transforming a secret venue into a giant paint party to celebrate. You’ll get a text 48 hours before telling you where to go – your canvas, prosecco and a resident DJ spinning disco tunes await. Secret London venue. Sat Jun 22. £30-£35.

