Vauxhall City Farm’s alpacas took part in the London Marathon

At the London Marathon, you’d usually expect to see competitors dressed up as all kinds of animals – like that gorilla who took six days to finish (remember him?). But this year saw some real farmyard animals compete in the race. Well, kind of.

Vauxhall City Farm’s excellently named alpacas Ben, Tom and Jerry took part in The 2.6 Challenge yesterday (Sunday 26 April), when the fortieth London Marathon should have happened. The 2.6 Challenge encouraged people to do some sort of physical activity around the numbers 26 or 2.6 to raise money for the charities which rely on donations generated by the yearly event.

The alpacas, led by farm volunteer Stacey Strachan, did 26 laps of the farm’s riding arena. Strachan has raised more than £400 so far, with all funds going towards keeping the farm going.

Here they are in action:

Okay, so they aren’t going give Mo Farah a run for his money any time soon but they are very, very cute. And that’s all that matters.

Check out the Vauxhall City Farm fundraiser.

