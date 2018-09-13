Vent your frustrations at this Brexit-inspired fitness class

Do you seethe with anger when you read the words Brexit? Does the uncertainty gripping Britain like a vice make you see red? Or are you just fed up with the inane back-and-forth about what the heck Brexit actually means? Well, this is the exercise class for you.

The people over at Gymbox have launched their latest stress-busting workout, and it’s inspired by Brexit. Brexfit (see what they did there), developed with leading personal trainers, as well as CALM People Anger Management expert Julian Hall, is a HIIT workout designed to alleviate all that pent-up political anger.

The high-intensity exercises include the ‘Politician Punchbag’, ft a punchbag adorned with an image of Boris Johnson, ‘The Corbyn Ju-Jitsu Throw’ weight-throwing, ‘The Politico Headslammer’ slam ball, ‘The Jacob-Rees Logg Lift’ and ‘The Theresa May Sack Race’. If all the exercise gets to be too much, you can take a time out in ‘Cameron Quitters’ Corner’ to rest up, too.

The inspiration for the class came after Gymbox polled its members in the capital to find out their biggest gripes. Brexit, obvs, came out on top, with 52 percent of responders saying that it angered them most. Renting prices came in second, with train delays also ranking highly.

Speaking about how the class might actually help with anxiety over our country’s uncertain future, anger management expert Julian Hall said: ‘Research shows that aerobic exercise can be linked to the reduction in negative thoughts and feelings, and there’s no doubt the uncertainty, stress and tension over Brexit is spilling out into normal people’s lives. This class is the perfect way to release the pent-up energy that anger creates.’

Given that no one seems to have the foggiest about what’s going on with Brexit or how long the uncertainty will carry on for, this class could well be the answer to London’s woes. If not, at least you’re keeping active and alleviating stress at the same time, eh?

Looking to get in shape and/or just royally pissed off about the big B? Brexfit is held every Thursday at 12.15pm at Gymbox Victoria.

Not your cuppa tea? Try a chilled out yoga class in London instead.