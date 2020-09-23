The 13 best London parks for autumn walks
Grab a scarf, button up your coat and wander around in all the autumnal beauty of London’s parks
London is great during the summer, but it’s during the autumn months that the city is at its most beautiful. Sure, the days get shorter, the temperature drops and the temptation to stay in with Netflix or hole up in a cosy pub becomes all that more appealing, but you’d be missing out if you didn’t continue the 2020 trend of a daily constitutional into the autumn months.
Get out and about in London’s parks as the greenery of the summer months starts to turn and the trees take on the warm red, orange and yellow hues of a sunset. These are the most beautiful London parks open to the public for a colourful autumn walk.
RECOMMENDED: London’s major parks
The best places for leafy London walks in autumn
1. Battersea Park
It’s not just the usual assortment of gorgeous British trees like oaks and willows that makes Battersea Park such a special autumn destination – its variety of gardens (from subtropical to winter) make it one of the city’s prime green spaces. The hybrid strawberry tree with its red bark is a standout, and by autumn’s end it’s covered in fruit and white flowers.
2. Fulham Palace
Crunch your way through flame-coloured leaves in the palace garden, check out the cute crop of pumpkins in the walled gardens, and buy fruit and veg harvested from the grounds to take home and feast on once you’ve packed your lungs full of fresh, autumnal air.
3. Greenwich Park
Some of the trees in this gorgeous hillside royal park – which was originally walled off by Henry VIII for use as a deer park – date back to 1600, and taking pride of place are the avenues of 400-yearold Spanish sweet chestnuts. In autumn they produce edible nuts which, unsurprisingly, are both sweet and Spanish. Like Julio Iglesias dipped in caramel. And if that’s not the taste of autumn, we don’t know what is.
4. Hampstead Heath
Hampstead Heath is a romantic setting all year round, but add autumn hues and it reaches new levels. Spend the day strutting across its grassy sprawl, exploring its meadows and magical woodland areas.
5. Hyde Park
This 350 acre Royal Park is an oasis of arboreal beauty nestled between the tourist crush of Oxford Street and the Henries and Tabithas of Kensington. With over 4,000 trees, your eyes are in for an autumnal treat. Look out for the buttery yellows and firey oranges of the beeches, limes and chestnut trees that line the avenues along the Serpentine.
6. Isabella Plantation
This beautiful 40-acre woodland garden set within a Victorian woodland plantation in Richmond Park will send you into a snappy-happy frenzy thanks to the rich bounty of red and orange hues it’s packed with. Evergreen azaleas line the ponds and streams, there are heaps of unusual trees and shrubs peppered across the garden, and beyond its gates you’ll find red and fallow deer roaming free in Richmond Park.
7. Kyoto Garden Holland Park
Head to Holland Park and you’ll find the Japanese-style Kyoto Gardens nestled within. Donated in 1991 by the Chamber of Commerce of Kyoto, the garden’s got a waterfall, bridge, and a handful of koi carp going for it. This time of year sees its edges dusted with orange leaves and plenty of people using it as a backdrop for their selfies.
8. Kew Gardens
Kew Gardens looks flippin’ lush in autumn, and with wild meadows, gardens bursting with pretty flora and treetop walkways to explore, you could be there until the seasons change again. You can’t visit without making a stop at the Victorian Palm House or the newly-restored Temperate House (masks required!) to marvel at the tropical plants within. Please note, you’ll need to book a time slot in advance to pay a visit in the New Normal.
9. Morden Hall Park
This former deer park is the perfect location for an autumnal day out. Lime and horse chestnut trees are planted along the park’s historic avenues, providing a healthy injection of colour, and magical mists hang over the river and wetland area on chilly mornings.
10. Nunhead Cemetery
Wander between ivy-clad angels and crumbling tombstones slowly being taken over by greenery at Nunhead Cemetery, a south London burial ground steeped in history. The site is open daily, or book onto a guided tour with the Friends of Nunhead Cemetery.
More great activities for the chillier months
Unmissable events in London this autumn
Embrace that back-to-school feeling and plan an awesome autumn in London