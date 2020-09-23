The 13 best London parks for autumn walks

London is great during the summer, but it’s during the autumn months that the city is at its most beautiful. Sure, the days get shorter, the temperature drops and the temptation to stay in with Netflix or hole up in a cosy pub becomes all that more appealing, but you’d be missing out if you didn’t continue the 2020 trend of a daily constitutional into the autumn months.

Get out and about in London’s parks as the greenery of the summer months starts to turn and the trees take on the warm red, orange and yellow hues of a sunset. These are the most beautiful London parks open to the public for a colourful autumn walk.

RECOMMENDED: London’s major parks