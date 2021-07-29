London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
curry
Photograph: SpiceBox

Walthamstow's legendary SpiceBox is opening a second vegan curry house

SpiceBox 2.0 will come to lucky old Leytonstone this autumn

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

If you’ve got a vegan mate who lives in Walthamstow then you’ve probably heard all about the wonders of SpiceBox, the meat-free curry house of dreams on Hoe Street.

With its weekend brunches – hello, respectfully, to the Full Indian with its spicy jackfruit beans, crispy Bombay potatoes, organic Parsi 'eggs', pickled pink onions, date and tamarind chutney, coconut chutney on top of dosa waffles – and equally impressive weeknight feasts, since opening in early 2019 it's quickly become a favourite of the E17 food scene.  

From its humble beginnings as a street food stall, SpiceBox is now set to branch out with a second restaurant in nearby Leytonstone this autumn, reports Hot Dinners, which at a mega 90 covers will be almost three times the capacity of the Walthamstow gaff. The menu will also boast a bunch of brand new dishes as well as old favourites, so don’t worry, your beloved jackfruit jalfrezi and the award-winning tarka dhal (voted Best Dhal in Britain at the British Dhal Festival 2018, guys!) is going nowhere. 

Run by Grace Regan, SpiceBox is committed to sustainability, using reusable tiffin tins for takeaway orders and offering refills for repeat customers. Which is nice. Earlier this year Regan published her debut cookbook, SpiceBox: 100 Curry House Favourites Made Vegan, which is delicious as it sounds.  

686 Leytonstone High Rd, E11 3AA

Check out what's happening on south east Asian foodie paradise Drummond Street this summer.

These are London's best Indian restaurants. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Autumn

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.