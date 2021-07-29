If you’ve got a vegan mate who lives in Walthamstow then you’ve probably heard all about the wonders of SpiceBox, the meat-free curry house of dreams on Hoe Street.

With its weekend brunches – hello, respectfully, to the Full Indian with its spicy jackfruit beans, crispy Bombay potatoes, organic Parsi 'eggs', pickled pink onions, date and tamarind chutney, coconut chutney on top of dosa waffles – and equally impressive weeknight feasts, since opening in early 2019 it's quickly become a favourite of the E17 food scene.

From its humble beginnings as a street food stall, SpiceBox is now set to branch out with a second restaurant in nearby Leytonstone this autumn, reports Hot Dinners, which at a mega 90 covers will be almost three times the capacity of the Walthamstow gaff. The menu will also boast a bunch of brand new dishes as well as old favourites, so don’t worry, your beloved jackfruit jalfrezi and the award-winning tarka dhal (voted Best Dhal in Britain at the British Dhal Festival 2018, guys!) is going nowhere.

Run by Grace Regan, SpiceBox is committed to sustainability, using reusable tiffin tins for takeaway orders and offering refills for repeat customers. Which is nice. Earlier this year Regan published her debut cookbook, SpiceBox: 100 Curry House Favourites Made Vegan, which is delicious as it sounds.

686 Leytonstone High Rd, E11 3AA

