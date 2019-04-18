Wanna recreate the ‘Wannabe’ video on this famous London staircase? Now you can

It’s been more than two decades since the Spice Girls released ‘Wannabe’, their debut single with *that* iconic music video.

It’s the ’90s in a nutshell – Posh, Sporty, Baby, Scary and Ginger wreaking havoc in a fancy hotel, dancing all up on that grand old staircase and showing the uptight folk how it’s done.

Who’d have thought that 23 years later YOU could be doing the very same, with a new offer from the hotel where the music video was filmed.

The Wannabe Suite Package, released by the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London, includes a private photoshoot with your mates on the very staircase where Spicemania was born.

The grand staircase at St Pancras hotel

It also throws in a free cocktail-making masterclass with two free drinks per person, and boozy creations made to reflect each member of the ’90s girl group. They’ve even made a Posh on the Rocks cocktail, so we can all drink away the pain of Posh refusing to join the reunion tour.

Priced at a whopping £659, the package includes an overnight stay for up to three guests in the Chambers Grand Junior Suite, complete with a roomy living area, shoe shine service (so you can polish up your platforms) and a Eurostar valet should you wish to scoot off to Paris after the shoot, dahling.

To book the Wannabe Suite Package, visit the hotel’s website here.

The offer comes ahead of the Spice Girls’ thirteen-date UK stadium tour (minus Posh) culminating in sure-to-be-epic gigs at Wembley Stadium on June 13, 14, 15, 2019. Say you’ll be there?

