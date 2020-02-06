Want a graveyard shift? Highgate Cemetery is looking for volunteers

Are you looking for something different to occupy your time? Do you feel at home with all things spooky? Do you want to combine your urge to make a difference with a need to feed your inner goth?

Well, you might be in luck as Highgate Cemetery is looking for volunteers in a wide range of roles.

Volunteers can help maintain a piece of Victorian London history by providing tours, helping visitors, selling tickets, and assisting with the garden.

There are no fixed time commitment so you can work your shifts around your other stuff.

The site has been managed by the Friends of Highgate Cemetery since the mid-’70s and it relies on devoted volunteers to keep the Grade I-listed necropolis up and running.

The historic graveyard, one of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ cemeteries built by the Victorians to address the city’s overcrowded churchyard and graverobbing issues, is known for its stunning death architecture, beautiful views and famous residents, including the poet Christina Rossetti and Karl Marx.

For more information about volunteering, visit Highgate Cemetery’s website. It’s an opportunity to die for.

