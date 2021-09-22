It’s not all doom and gloom – cemeteries are peaceful, beautiful places. Here are the absolute best ones in London

Suggesting a trip to a graveyard as a day out in London might get you the odd funny look. Your friends will instantly assume you‘re going through a goth phase. The truth however, is that our city’s cemeteries are some of the most astonishing in the whole world.

Not only are these historic places of rest the permanent homes of some of London’s most famous residents, the on-site architecture is often spectacular. Little wonder some of the capital's writers have traditionally used them as places to walk and think. So why not swap an afternoon in a London park for a peaceful wander through one of these grand and picturesque cemeteries?

