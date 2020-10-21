LondonChange city
Ronnie's
Photograph: GoldfinchElla Fitzgerald

Watch an exclusive clip from new Ronnie Scott’s doc ‘Ronnie’s’

Celebrating 60 years of jazz at Soho’s iconic club. Nice!

By Time Out Film
London jazz and soul fans will need no introduction to Ronnie Scott’s, Frith Street’s historic temple to all things bebop, trad, and, to a lesser extent, acid.

The venue is open for business again post lockdown, and its 60 years of top jazzing are being celebrated in a new documentary, ‘Ronnie’s’. Take a look at an exclusive clip from the film below.


The documentary, which opens at Everyman cinemas this Friday (October 23), delves back into the club’s six decades of iconic performances by musical greats. On the playlist is hitherto unseen footage of Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Miles Davis and Chet Baker. Not forgetting Jim Hendrix, Sonny Rollins and Buddy Rich. And Sarah Vaughan. Everyone, basically.

It’s the work of Brit filmmaker Oliver Murray and tells of how two working-class Londoners, Ronnie Scott and co-founder Pete King, set up the club and made such a profound impact on the city’s musical landscape. Famous fans have been singing the film’s praises as a musical celebration and document of Soho history: ‘[It] made me cheer, laugh and weep,’ said Stephen Fry. ‘In my estimation, [it’s] an incredibly important film.’ 

‘Ronnie’s’ screens exclusively at Everyman cinemas on Oct 23. Book tickets via the official Everyman site.

Looking to support London’s arts and culture scene during these uncertain times? Check out our Love Local hub for all the latest news and initiatives.

All the best Halloween movie screenings in London.

