London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Image of dolphins in water, Newport
Photograph: Shutterstock

Watch: dolphins have been spotted in the River Thames in west London

The marine mammals were sighted near Richmond over the weekend

Aarna Raj
Written by
Aarna Raj
Advertising

Guess who decided to make a splash in our very own River Thames this past Saturday (April 20)? That’s right – dolphins! The playful marine creatures were spotted bobbing near Twickenham Bridge. A bit more interesting that the capital’s usual nature sightings of foxes, squirrels and pigeons, eh? 

Naturally, Londoners were pretty excited about seeing these mammals in our river – with plenty taking to Twitter/X with videos of ’em. Here are a few vids of what our finned friends looked like (credits @mattgraveling and @travelmeerkat).

While seeing such creatures in our very own Thames is no doubt a thrill, it naturally also got some worried. The Thames isn’t exactly the cleanest waterway in the world, and the river’s high E-coli levels recently hit the news due to their impact on this year’s boat race

Following the sightings, MPS on the Water confirmed it’s on top of things, saying: ‘We are aware and have seen the dolphins/porpoises that have made their way into London. We have checked that the relevant agencies have been informed.’

While dolphin sightings in the Thames are rare, they aren’t unheard of. Back in 2017 we reported on another major dolphin sighting in the Thames – you can watch a video of that here

Did you see that this south London pub features on Taylor Swift’s new album?

Plus: How fast did celebrities run the London Marathon 2024?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.