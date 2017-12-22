Watch: don’t be this guy sliding down a tube escalator

In case you hadn’t noticed, there are a few slightly squiffy people knocking about London at this time of year. But not all of them have come from Christmas parties: some of them are darts fans from Kent who’ve had such a great time watching the World Championships at Ally Pally that they decide sliding down an escalator is a fun, hilarious and totally not dangerous thing to do. Like Freddie Andrews here, who went all Eddie the Eagle at London Bridge on Wednesday night. Warning: this is painful to watch.

Top night last night, but this has to be the highlight 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yMqDvOoVML — James Gower (@__gower) 21 December 2017

Young Freddie, who was on his way back to Tunbridge Wells after apparently drinking ten pints, escaped without anything more serious than cuts, bruises and maybe a sprained ego after 8 million people watched a video of his tender bits slamming into an emergency alarm. But we still wouldn’t endorse this, nor, we’re guessing, would the poor guy he almost takes out when he comes off at the bottom. Let’s leave the tobogganing till it snows again, eh London?

Here’s someone else sliding painfully down a tube escalator last year, if that’s what you’re into.

