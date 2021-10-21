Next month, a cheeky new pizza joint will open its doors in east London, ready to raise eyebrows and add a bit of spice to the city’s food scene.

Sleazy Pizza will celebrate its launch on November 12 with a free party that will familiarise Londoners with their salacious offerings and saucy space. All the pizzas on the menu have been given titillating monikers, like the Debbie Does Diavola, or the eggy Morning Glory, while ‘Friends With Benefits’ membership cards will be handed out at the event.

Located next to Cafe 1001 on Dray Walk, Brick Lane, the new spot boasts space for 40 diners inside its movie poster-covered walls. The menu is comprised of wood-fired, thin-crust pizzas, with vegetarian options and vegan cheese available on all pies.

As well as free pizza for all, the launch party will celebrate the opening of Sleazy Pizza with DJs, drag performances, live saxophonists, an outdoor bar, giveaways and sleazy temporary tattoos. Plus, take a selfie at the event and you could end up on the Money Shot Wall.

Photograph: Sleazy Pizza

‘During the last lockdown an opportunity arose to open a pizza shop at Truman Brewery and given my Italian heritage I couldn't say no,’ founder Luca said in a press release. ‘My father Piero ran an Italian restaurant as I was growing up so I've grown up in Sicilian kitchens with fresh ingredients I understood the importance of quality food but we didn't just want a traditional pizzeria like most others.

‘After looking around for what else is on offer we found a lot of brands lack any identity and we wanted an exciting and memorable pizza place that can have a bit fun with itself so our dirty-minded eatery Sleazy Pizza was born. Luckily we were also able to hire an amazing chef Danilo whose hometown is just outside Napoli (the home of pizza) and he'll be tossing out ‘12inch dreams’ for free on our launch event.’

Sleazy Pizza’s launch party runs from 6pm ’til late on Friday, November 12, Dray Walk, E1 6QL

