Watch: people who saw ‘Hamilton’ last night literally weep at how good it was

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Thursday December 7 2017, 12:40pm

After years of anticipation, an awful lot of hype, and an annoying additional two-week delay, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s visionary musical ‘Hamilton’ finally had its first London performance last night. Perhaps not unsurprisingly, those who were lucky enough to see the first preview last night – which did seem to include a disproportionate number of ladies and gentlemen of the press – were blown away. We caught up with some of the lucky punters leaving the show, and, er, well, just look at them, yeah? A lot of happy faces, two certified weepers, and a dude moved to say the word ‘monoculture’.

‘Hamilton’ is at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Booking until Jun 30 2017. Mostly sold out, but there’s a daily lottery for £10 tickets.

