Watch: Sadiq Khan on what gives him hope

By James Manning Posted: Wednesday July 25 2018, 12:51pm

Back in May, we sat down with the Mayor of London to ask about some of the biggest issues facing the city (as well as what kind of London tour he would give President Trump). Our questions were all put forward by Londoners, and some of the answers were pretty revealing.

This week’s question is from Time Out Tastemaker Susannah Fields, on what gives Sadiq hope in tough times. Here’s what he had to say:

Got a question for the Mayor? Leave a comment at timeout.com/asksadiq.

Staff writer
By James Manning

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

