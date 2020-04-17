Watch the Woolwich Ferry doing doughnuts on the River Thames to celebrate our NHS

While people across the country stopped baking banana bread and Zoom calling to come out on to their doorsteps at 8pm last night and clap for the NHS, east London’s Woolwich Ferry took its celebrations a little bit further.

The commuter ferry, that helps Londoners travel from the north to the south bank of the river with a sprinkling of sea breeze, pulled some serious shapes on the Thames to tie in with Thursday night’s Clap for Our Carers campaign.

People took to Twitter to share videos of the ferry spinning doughnuts and honking its horn in the middle of the river.

The gesture was praised by the lucky Londoners who managed to see it.

It was a moment of pride for those involved...

We feel honoured to have provided the thrusters for the Woolwich Ferry! https://t.co/NSsJTk7lTs — Hydromaster (@HydromasterP) April 17, 2020

... and a heartwarming tribute, made all the more special by a beautiful London sunset.

As well as the Woolwich Ferry, London landmarks like the London Eye, the Royal Albert Hall and the National Theatre have begun lighting up in blue for the Clap for Our Carers campaign, which was launched by Dutch Londoner Annemarie Plas and has become a weekly moment across the country.

Watch a video of the first Clap for Our Carers moment in London: