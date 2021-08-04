London
Olympics
Watch two Londoners do every single Olympic event in the capital – in 46 hours

Fencing? Taekwondo? Volleyball? Yes, yes and yes.

Isabelle Aron
Do you know how many different events there are at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics? It’s 46 (remember that for your next pub quiz). But that didn’t stop London pals James Ware and David Windsor attempting to try every Olympic event – and in 46 hours, too. Because what is a mad sports challenge without a little time pressure?

Over a 46 hour period, Ware and Windsor travelled all over London, ticking off all 46 sports – from cycling at the velodrome to horse riding in Hyde Park to volleyball in Wimbledon Park.

Ware said what he enjoys most about the Olympics is watching all the niche sports, so they decided it would be fun to try them all out. He said they met ‘some true London legends along the way’.

They documented their own personal Olympics in a three-minute video, in which they refuel like true athletes with a baguette and 10 mini gingerbread men. Make sure you watch to the end for a spectacular belly flop off a diving board.


