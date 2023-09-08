Waterstones Piccadilly has had a dazzling makeover

London has bookshops for every kind of bookworm, from awesome architectural literary havens like Daunt in Marylebone to second-hand goldmines like Judd Books in King’s Cross. But there’s only one bookshop that can claim to be the city’s biggest – and that’s Waterstones in Piccadilly, which has a whopping eight miles of shelves.

In fact, Waterstones Piccadilly isn’t just the biggest bookstore in London: it’s the biggest in all of Europe. And it’s currently in the midst of a massive revamp. The store’s building, which dates back to the 1930s, is gradually getting a makeover that intends to both give it a bit of TLC and help preserve its historic features.

The store announced on Twitter/X that it recently completed its first floor, which has been spruced up to look brighter and swisher.

Our first floor is looking brighter and better than ever after undergoing a first-class makeover 😍



Our magnificent shop was built in the 1930s, so it is important that we preserve its history and give it the TLC it deserves. 💅 pic.twitter.com/lMWVMCepyS — Waterstones Piccadilly, London (@WaterstonesPicc) September 6, 2023

Next for a glow-up are the second half of the first floor and the second floor, which, once done, we’re sure will look just as glorious as the rest of the makeover so far.

