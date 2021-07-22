This is not the weather for your average sandwich. We’re usually big fans of anything slapped between two slices of bread, but in this heat? Do us a favour.

Instead, what we need is an ice-cream sandwich. Some of the cold stuff smooshed between something sweet is just about all we can bring ourselves to lift to our lips right now. Which is why news of a limited-edition Happy Endings X Allpress Espresso ice-cream sandwich has made our heatwave that much happier. Is it possible to fancy food? If so then, in our personal ‘Love Island’, we are extremely keen to couple up with this delicious-looking treat.

Called The Pick Me Up, the coffee-inspired delicacy features molasses and palm treacle shortbread sandwiched together with cold brew coffee sorbet, rich flat white ice cream and molasses caramel, dipped in Allpress’s signature blend of original beans and coffee chocolate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Endings ™ (@happyendingsldn)

There are only 500 of these £5 sarnies available, and you’ll be able to score them at Redchurch Street’s StreetFest event on Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1. If they do run out, then Happy Endings will, of course, have other highly adult flavours on offer, thank goodness. For the uninitiated, those include The Malty One, The Naughty One, Strawberry Shorty, Tres Leches and Negroni, all made with tender loving care by one of the capital’s finest artisan food projects, run by Australian dessert chef and chocolatier Terri Mercieca.

These are London’s best ice-cream dishes.

Go to one of these cool spaces and chill the hell out.