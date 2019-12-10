You can almost hear the twinkly opening bars of the Harry Potter theme tune as you enter Lavenham in Suffolk. Home to numerous quirky historic houses, it’s easy to see why film producers chose it to play the magical village of Godric’s Hollow.

Standing proudly near the centre, De Vere House has been billed ‘the birthplace of Harry Potter’, thanks to a CGI mash-up which saw this and other local buildings, including Lavenham Guildhall, featuring prominently when Harry and Hermione visit Godric’s Hollow in the penultimate film.

Photograph: De Vere House

Built in the 1400s as a hunting lodge for the wealthy De Vere family, it’s now a bed and breakfast where guests can expect a warm welcome, plus crumpets, marshmallows and chestnuts to toast on the open fire on arrival.

The house has a spellbinding history and is said to have hosted everyone from King Henry VII to, erm, several ghosts. The decor sticks to the historical theme with suits of armour, beamed ceilings and four-poster beds with opulent awnings.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Look out for show-stopping features such as the fifteenth-century carved huntsman in the doorway and medieval wall paintings in the dining room.

Speaking of dining, breakfast is unbeatable, featuring freshly baked bread, homemade jams, meat from local butchers meat and all the full english trimmings.

Potterhead or not, this is a bewitching place, and you can’t help but be well and truly enchanted.

De Vere House, Lavenham, Suffolk. From £120 a night. Find out more here.

