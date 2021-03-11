Food, booze, some of the best views in London AND a music festival? Go on, then

Last year Alexandra Palace briefly opened a truly massive beer garden and the people of London rejoiced. It was 1,500 square feet of open-air ecstasy. Everyone loved it. Then it closed again.

Knowing they were on to a good thing, the fine folks at Ally Pally have deigned to reopen it on April 12. There are relatively few details to report yet, apart from the fact it will have a huge pop-up bar, loads of street-food stands and, of course, those wicked views. To be honest, you could open a beer garden on a traffic island this year and we’d probably turn up. We’re that desperate.

To give you an idea of the kind of food to expect, last year featured nourishing fare from Backstreet Diner, Wood Fired Pizzas, Waffle Float, Steak It Easy and Last Night a Vegan Saved My Life.

The popularity of Ally Pally’s garden (combined with stringent safety precautions) mean you do have to book to attend. But unlike last year, you no longer have to pay a fiver. Such kindness. Such munificence.

The historic mega-venue has also announced the 2021 iteration of Kaleidoscope festival. Taking place on Saturday July 24, it’s a pleasant, all-ages affair featuring live music from The Coral, Groove Armada and Norman Jay MBE. Spoken word and comedy come in the shape of Irvine Welsh, Phil Wang, Sophie Duker and loads more besides. Tickets for the event are available here.

There is currently NO WAY to book the Ally Pally beer garden. But there will be soon. Sign up to their newsletter to be among the first to know. Alternatively, grab Kaleidoscope tickets here.

