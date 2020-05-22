This is what ’Spoons will look like in the new normal

Everyone’s favourite problematic pub chain, Wetherspoons, has revealed plans to reopen 875 venues nationwide. The plans? At a ’Spoons of the future you’ll have to sanitise your hands on the way in, follow a one-way system to the bar and buy your drink from a server behind a screen. They’ll be wearing a mask, gloves and eye protection, of course. And that’s not all.

The pubs won’t be banning cash but app and contactless purchases will be encouraged. There’ll be screens around tables to help people socially distance, and pub-garden hangouts will also be heavily encouraged. There’ll be two cleaners on site throughout the day keep to surfaces germ free, and staff will have daily health assessments.

These measures are going to cost the mega chain £11 million to put in place but will mean its pubs will be ready to open in July – if it is legal.

JD Wetherspoon’s chairman, Tim Martin, reportedly consulted with staff in order to develop these plans in a way that feels safe to them. It’s a real vibe switch from March when, after the chain’s venues shut following government guidelines, he told employees that they wouldn’t be getting paid. Thankfully, 99 percent of Wetherspoons staff are now being supported by the government’s furlough scheme.

