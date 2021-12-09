We all knew it would come at some point. We maybe didn’t know it would come at such a convenient time for the party animals down at Downing Street. Yesterday, the UK government announced that they’d be implementing ‘Plan B’ across England to help combat the spread of coronavirus, in particular the new Omicron variant.

But, Boris, it’s Christmas party season! What does Plan B mean for London’s nightlife?

In a nutshell: not too much will change. From Wednesday December 15, it will be mandatory to show proof of at least two Covid vaccination jabs, or a negative lateral flow or PCR test result, to get into all nightclubs, indoor venues with more than 500 people, outdoor venues with more than 4,000 attendees, and any event with more than 10,000 people.

On Friday December 10, the legal requirement to wear a face covering will extend to public indoor venues including theatres and cinemas, but there will be exemptions if it’s impractical – like if you’re drinking. Clubs aren’t explicitly mentioned in the guidelines, so it’s still unclear if they follow these rules and whether you should wear a mask or not (we recommend contacting the venue in advance to find out their guidelines).

So, clubs and bars can remain open, and there’s no word about a return to the rule of six or going to gigs and having to sit down. But as we know, things change quickly – so who knows what the situation will be like in a week’s time?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Night Tales (@nighttalesldn)

What are venues themselves saying? Fabric announced on their Instagram that they would continue to be open as usual, with their entry policy remaining the same: proof of a negative latty flow or PCR test taken within 48 hours before the event, or a vaccine pass. They also have testing stations available outside the venue, giving club-goers results in 15 minutes. Night Tales in Hackney also shared that nothing would be changing with their policy – they’ve required proof of a negative test since they reopened.

Still, the capital’s clubs have already suffered a lot this year, and any tightening of restrictions is bound to have a knock-on effect on people’s confidence in going out. Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, made a statement in response to the government’s Plan B. Kill said:

‘Vaccine passports have a damaging impact on Night Time Economy businesses, as we have seen in other parts of the UK, where they have been implemented... The pre-Christmas period is absolutely crucial for our sector and reports today that Plan B including Vaccine Passports will have a devastating impact on a sector already so bruised by the pandemic. The government’s own report on the subject concluded that vaccine passports wouldn’t even have a significant impact on virus transmission. You do, therefore, have to question the timing and rationale for this announcement.’

But, hey, things are still looking a little better than last year – Number 10 will be able to have their traditional Christmas party at least.

The best nightclubs in London.

The new ‘Plan B’ restrictions: what they mean for London.