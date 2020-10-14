What does the ‘Tier 1’ lockdown mean for going out in London?

The lowdown on current restrictions around socialising and meeting other people

As other parts of England see their lockdown status raised to ‘Tier 2’ or ‘Tier 3’, it’s maybe worth reminding ourselves in the capital what ‘Tier 1’ lockdown actually entails.

At the most basic level, Tier 1 implies that an area of the country is defined as ‘medium risk’ for new infection rates. At a local level, you can check our map of London to see details about specific postcodes.

In terms of going out and stuff, current restrictions continue to apply: you cannot socialise in groups of more than six people (either indoors or outside). However, if your household contains more than six people or you are part of a support bubble, you can be exempt. Pubs, restaurants and other venues must continue to observe the 10pm curfew that the government introduced last month.

So:

You can go to the pub with up to five other people

You can eat out with up to five other people

You can go round someone’s house in a group of up to six people

You can sit about outside in a group of up to six people

You can get a takeaway

You can go to the cinema, theatre, gym, and hair and beauty salons

If London’s status is raised to Tier 2, though, all of the above applies but – crucially – you cannot socialise beyond your household indoors, including in other homes, pubs, bars and restaurants, though you can still meet in groups of up to six outdoors.

Mayor Sadiq Khan, has said this week that an escalation to Tier 2 for London is ‘inevitable’.

