Social distancing and a round of beers don’t necessarily go hand in hand at London’s tiny, old boozers. So, step up Truman’s Social Club: the new east London hangout (whose massive beer garden was a big hit under the ‘1m plus’ rule this summer) is opening up its indoor space and in doing so it says it’ll become the UK’s largest beer hall.

While that accolade might conjure up images of oompah bands and lederhosen, we’re told it’ll be a more London affair – a ‘cultural space’ celebrating east London’s history. Truman’s, the brewery behind the new venture, has been at the centre of that for some time, in some form or another.

Truman’s Social Club will open towards the end of October just off Blackhorse Lane in Walthamstow where Truman’s currently has its HQ. At 26,000 square feet, the venue will boast capacity for 700 drinkers, and will also be home to street-food traders, markets showcasing local makers and an events line-up. More on the last will be unveiled in due course, but there’s talk of live music, film nights and exhibitions within the space.

So what about the beers? The beer hall will be pouring 20 brews on its taps from Truman’s and from guest breweries. Beer sessions should be booked in advance under current restrictions – but walk-ins are an option for impromptu parties of six and under. And that popular beer garden is also staying open for the winter.

Although sold off and closed down in the ’80s, Truman’s was at one time the biggest brewery in the world, when it operated out of Brick Lane. Even if it’s reemerging in a new guise now, we figure that the brewery knows a thing or two about having it large.

Truman’s Social Club opens up its indoor beer hall on Oct 29. Bookings are now being taken at www.trumansocialclub.co.uk.

