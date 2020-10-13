LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
truman's social london beer hall
Photograph: Truman’s Social

The UK’s ‘biggest beer hall’ is opening in east London

It’s got 26,000 square feet dedicated to the humble hop

By
Laura Richards
Advertising

Social distancing and a round of beers don’t necessarily go hand in hand at London’s tiny, old boozers. So, step up Truman’s Social Club: the new east London hangout (whose massive beer garden was a big hit under the ‘1m plus’ rule this summer) is opening up its indoor space and in doing so it says it’ll become the UK’s largest beer hall. 

While that accolade might conjure up images of oompah bands and lederhosen, we’re told it’ll be a more London affair – a ‘cultural space’ celebrating east London’s history. Truman’s, the brewery behind the new venture, has been at the centre of that for some time, in some form or another.

Truman’s Social Club will open towards the end of October just off Blackhorse Lane in Walthamstow where Truman’s currently has its HQ. At 26,000 square feet, the venue will boast capacity for 700 drinkers, and will also be home to street-food traders, markets showcasing local makers and an events line-up. More on the last will be unveiled in due course, but there’s talk of live music, film nights and exhibitions within the space. 

So what about the beers? The beer hall will be pouring 20 brews on its taps from Truman’s and from guest breweries. Beer sessions should be booked in advance under current restrictions – but walk-ins are an option for impromptu parties of six and under. And that popular beer garden is also staying open for the winter.   

Although sold off and closed down in the ’80s, Truman’s was at one time the biggest brewery in the world, when it operated out of Brick Lane. Even if it’s reemerging in a new guise now, we figure that the brewery knows a thing or two about having it large. 

Truman’s Social Club opens up its indoor beer hall on Oct 29. Bookings are now being taken at www.trumansocialclub.co.uk.  

More big things opening in east London? The Tramshed Project is a new food hall from the founder of Street Feast

And a cheese shop is coming to Columbia Road.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.