What Swifties – and Travis Kelce fans – had to say at the Black Dog pub

We went down to the south London pub name-checked by Taylor Swift to chat with fans and locals

The other week (on April 19, to be specific) Taylor Swift released her much-anticipated 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department – along with a secret double album The Anthology. And buried in the albums’ 31 songs was a gem for London-based Swifties: a track called ‘The Black Dog’.

As covered on Time Out, ‘The Black Dog’ isn’t just a song but a physical place, namely a Victorian pub in south London. Needless to say, it isn’t every day that a London pub gets name-checked by one of the world’s most famous pop stars.

We decided to go down to the Vauxhall boozer to find out what the fuss is all about, asking fans and locals alike about the impact of T Swift on the place. Here’s what they had to say.

Local: ‘I have actually been coming to the Black Dog since 2008 and I have never seen it this busy on a Thursday afternoon at 3. It’s absolutely insane. I’m seeing people taking selfies outside, it’s quite weird. Normally it’s this busy on a Saturday night.’

Fan from New Jersey, USA: ‘Well, I listened to the album, so we decided to stop at The Black Dog before heading to another concert.’

‘It's cool that they have sort of embraced it; they could have gone one way and be like, “No, we’re too cool for Taylor Swift”. And I got a free beer because I am a Swifty.’

Swifties from America: ‘The Taylor album just came out, so we had to visit and see the Black Dog for Taylor (obviously!).’

They sang a couple of lines of Swift songs ‘Fearless’ and ‘Speak Now' and added: ‘I’m just a girl trying to find a place in this world, and that place is The Black Dog in London. Thank you Taylor, it’s release week, we’re celebrating, cheers to Taylor’

Pubgoer: ‘I know she’s recently become a billionaire. She is supposedly responsible for generating advertising revenue for the Kansas City Chiefs since she started dating the NFL player. I know a lot of Swifties so I have picked up bits and pieces from here and there.’

Australian duo, one in Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch: ‘I’ve been in London for two days, and I had to come here for Taylor Swift reasons.’

‘Silent Swifty’ dad enjoying a pint: ‘My step-daughters love Taylor Swift, so I had to come here! And I am going to see her at Wembley in August.’

Another local: ‘I absolutely know nothing about Taylor Swift. I know she is a singer, and quite popular and she is dating an American footballer maybe? That’s all. I am surprised and a bit confused with the whole situation.’

Kansas City Chief fan: ‘Being a KCC and Kelce fan, I know Swift is dating him and is one of the biggest selling artists.’

Another KCC fan: ‘I’m more of a Travis Kelce fan, big NFL fan. I do love the song about him in the album. I love how it’s so personally written about him - shows their love and I think it’s gonna go all the way, I think they are gonna get married. And I think it’s a touchdown. I love Travis, my boy!’

Pub events manager: ‘I never thought I’d be doing PR work and talking to the BBC, Sky News or Time Out but it’s been so much fun. And I’ve learned so much about Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, that much I can tell you.’

