Here’s everything you need to know about Veganuary’s latest, much cooler, rival

You’ve definitely heard of Veganuary by now. In 2021, more than 500,000 people signed up. That’s half a million people searching for the latest plant-based burgers and vegan shawarma, a perfect time for brands like ‘Beyond Meat’ and ‘Vivera’ to thrive and make a (bloodless) killing.

But while we’ve been busy fuelling the plant-based revolution in the name of climate change, campaigners argue that our attention has been diverted away from what actually matters: how our food is produced, and where it comes from.

Meet Veganuary’s newest cousin: Regenuary.

In a similar vein to Veganary, Regenuary (a phrase coined in 2020 by online eco-friendly meat merchants Ethical Butcher) obviously lasts the whole month of January. But instead of cutting out animal-based products for the month, you’re encouraged to consider the environmental impact of everything you buy and eat, whether you’re a carnivore or not.

The campaign asks consumers to consider the land on which their food is grown and to source as much of their food as possible from ethical businesses and regenerative agriculture (a new farming method that prioritises soil health to improve produce).

In short, it’s about checking if the food you eat is produced locally (and ethically sourced), and in season.

So, how can you take part in Regenuary in London, we hear you ask? Here are five Time Out–approved suggestions.

Live in north London? Give Regenuary a try with the help of The People’s Pantry, a zero-waste mobile refill store, pioneered by the Muswell Hill couple Lisa Jones and Stephen Thomas. Across eight north London postcodes, you can get zero-waste products delivered straight to your door, either via Ernie (bike) or Eric (1970s milk float) — you decide.

The 50-year-old renovated float (now the mobile shop) holds over 140 locally and ethically sourced products to choose from, including cereals, pasta, pulses, spices and household essentials. Why not invite your whole neighbourhood and book a street visit with Eric? Just don’t forget your refill containers.

Buying from the Ethical Butcher (the company behind Regenuary) means you know exactly where your meat is farmed, and by who. It’s guaranteed to be produced by workers using regenerative practices, so you can enjoy your meat with an added aftertaste of self-satisfaction.

These guys are good too…

Stella’s butcher’s is a small herd, whole-carcass butchers, supporting sustainable local farming. Drop into Stella’s on Newington Green to try out London's freshest sustainable meat.

Until January 29, Native is offering which is six-courses celebrating the British regenerative farming cycle. The vegetable-focused menu showcases the best of this season’s British produce, with a side of sustainably sourced meat. Each course is named after a stage of the regenerative farming process, encouraging diners to learn more about the process as they indulge in crispy roast cauliflower, smoked Ox tongue and wild garlic capers. Try the ‘chef’s wasting snacks’ - a delicious zero waste starter that would otherwise be chucked.

Want a deeper dive into Regenuary and regenerative agriculture? The Culpeper is hosting a mini-two day festival called ‘Regenerative Agriculture - a Conversation’ on January 20 and 21. Hear from some of the farming industry’s pioneers (including Glen Burrows who coined the phrase Regenuary) and eat from a menu sourced entirely from regenerative agriculture.

On Hornsey Road, Big Jo Bakery is a regenerative bakery and restaurant focusing on sourcing grain harvested without the use of chemicals. In partnership with farmers who prioritise soil health and biodiversity, Big Jo has got you covered from your morning loaf to your evening pizza.

Farmacy is a plant-based Notting Hill eatery which uses ingredients that are either grown on their own farm in Kent or sourced from local suppliers, championing biodynamic sustainability. Try the spicy loaded mushroom tacos or the juicy purple soba miso bowl (made with seasonal purple potatoes).

On the ground floor of Forum & Mason’s Piccadilly, FIELD serves up a menu using ingredients sourced from small-scale British regenerative farms. There’s something for everyone: from the Jerusalem artichoke linguine to the (ethically sourced) Rump of Herdwick Lamb served with crunchy Hispi Cabbage and Salsa Verde

