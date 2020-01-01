5 London vegan restaurants that’ll ease you into Veganuary

So you’ve signed up to Veganuary. You’ve stocked up on tofu. You’ve googled seitan. You have a cupboard full of Oreos at the ready.

No one said it was easy going green but don’t fret: there has never been a better time to try out being vegan in London. There are plenty of eateries out there that have your back. From cosy vegan cafés to boundary-pushing veggie restaurants, in London you’ll find some of the best plant-based dishes in the world.

This canteen-style diner serves straight-up delicious, affordable and filling dishes of plant-based food. Owner and head chef King Senathit. aka King Cook, worked through the ranks in Michelin-starred restaurants, and he keeps his restaurant relaxed without compromising on quality. Maybe that’s why Skepta, Prof Green and the Boy Better Know crew love it.

It claims to be Europe’s first Japanese, vegan and organic restaurant, and while we can’t confirm that, we can confirm it’s damn good. The little kitchen manages to offer a vast array of dishes. Sushi, udon noodles, tempura and bento boxes are on offer, making it the perfect place to mix things up when you get stuck in a houmous and pita groove.

The menu is simple at this 100 percent vegan workers’ cooperative, but it’s top of the bunch for budget vegan dining. Its beef-style burger made with seitan and soya mince patties is a permanent fixture, but you’ll find changing specials too.

Purezza means purity in Italian, but try telling that to sinful dough balls oozing with a convincing cheese substitute, or the black truffle and wood-smoked tofu sourdough pizza. This place proves that vegan comfort food isn’t just good: in some cases it’s better than its meaty equivalent.

After causing a stir in Cambridge, the plant-based pioneers at Stem and Glory came to London, opening a bright and airy new restaurant. It gets creative with the ingredients, rather than mimicking meaty flavours. Expect a changing menu of vibrant and surprising plant-based food and an excellent line up of craft beers.

