What’s the deal with Brompton Cemetery’s London Dreaming Weekend?

A dreaming weekend, how lovely! Is it like a giant sleepover?

Not really. This weekender takes place in Brompton Cemetery, so you probably won’t want to bed down in a sleeping bag. It’s one of London’s biggest necropolises, with artists, actors and aristocrats among its hundreds of permanent inhabitants. While you won’t be able to stay overnight, you can join a takeover of talks, screenings and workshops investigating the capital’s relationship with sleep and its deceased residents.

Will there at least be a pillow fight?

Alas, no. But there’ll be plenty of other stuff to keep you busy. Hear speakers investigate the unsettling mysteries of the unconscious mind. A talk by king of creepy Alan Moore might be sold out, but you can still sign up to workshops in lucid dreaming and hypnosis. There’s also a screening of Berthold Bartosch’s mind-bending 1932 film ‘The Idea’ accompanied by a live theremin score, as well as lectures on hypnagogia and the link between sleepwalking, desire and violence.

Sounds more like a nightmare.

Sure, it’s not for the faint of heart, but you’ll be able to learn from some of the best in the business. Plus, Hendrick’s will be providing gin cocktails, meaning you can sip while learning a thing or two about the unnerving things that happen when you close your eyes.

I’ll leave my teddy bear at home.

You might need it. Who knows what’s lurking in the catacombs?

London Dreaming Weekend takes place in Brompton Cemetery, Sat May 4-Sun May 5. Tickets £12-£20.

