Where to see Bonfire Night fireworks tonight: best viewing spots

It’s the big day – here’s where to spot fireworks in London

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Contributing writer
Fireworks at Crystal Palace in London
Photograph: Shutterstock
It’s November 5, which only means one thing: it’s Bonfire Night. Although today is the big day, lots of London displays took place over the weekend – and plenty more take place next weekend

But fret not, there is still a chance to catch fireworks in the capital. Here are the best displays and viewing spots you can go to tonight. 

RECOMMENDED: The best Bonfire Night celebrations in London.

Corrams Fields

This family-friendly display kicks of at 3.30pm today, and it’s totally free. More information here.  

Wimbledon Park Fireworks

Wimbledon fireworks are sold out, but the display is tonight. You’ll be able to catch a glimpse from a nearby location. 

Go to a viewpoint

If you find a high point in London, you’re guaranteed to see fireworks going off across the skyline. Parliament Hill, One Tree Hill, Primrose Hill and Alexandra Palace are all good shouts. Here’s our list of the best viewpoints in London for more. 

Displays are also continuing in London throughout the week, with displays in Walthamstow, Crystal Palace and Harrow taking place this coming weekend. Find all the info on those here

