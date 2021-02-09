Ah, the bright lights of London. There’s no denying that this city is a looker, even when most of the stuff here is closed up. But while we once got our opportunities to gawp on the city’s skyline via sun-dappled evenings spent drinking slush cocktails at rooftop bars – that’s, er, off the cards at the moment. Freak February blizzards are the closest we’ll come to frozen bevvies for a little while. And we don’t expect to actually enter a bar until wayyyy past Easter. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a glimpse of London from it’s most photo-ready angles. Plan your daily walk to feature one of these grassy vantage points this weekend and you’re sure to be provided with a reason to use your camera phone’s panorama setting. Best of all? Unlike the good views of the city you can see from bars and tourist attractions, these are completely free to access.