Five places to see incredible views of the London skyline
Plan a lockdown walk to one of these vantage points and maybe you'll actually feel something for once?
Ah, the bright lights of London. There’s no denying that this city is a looker, even when most of the stuff here is closed up. But while we once got our opportunities to gawp on the city’s skyline via sun-dappled evenings spent drinking slush cocktails at rooftop bars – that’s, er, off the cards at the moment. Freak February blizzards are the closest we’ll come to frozen bevvies for a little while. And we don’t expect to actually enter a bar until wayyyy past Easter. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a glimpse of London from it’s most photo-ready angles. Plan your daily walk to feature one of these grassy vantage points this weekend and you’re sure to be provided with a reason to use your camera phone’s panorama setting. Best of all? Unlike the good views of the city you can see from bars and tourist attractions, these are completely free to access.
Where to find the best views in London
One Tree Hill
Almost certainly not the inspiration for the glossy US teen TV drama, One Tree Hill stands between Forest Hill and Brockley, and offers an unexpectedly breathtaking view of London to the north. Climb the steps to the summit and the cityscape is framed by hybrid black poplars and London plane trees. You’re standing above Europe’s largest underground reservoir, and there are the remains of a WWI anti-aircraft gun emplacement nearby, both of which add a frisson to the splendid vista. Honor Oak, SE23. Honor Oak Park rail.
Alexandra Palace
Ally Pally was conceived as north London’s answer to the Crystal Palace, and – as befits ‘The People’s Palace’ – its socially democratic views are free to all and stunning, with the whole of London laid out at your feet. But spare a thought for its southern cousin as you drink it all in. The Crystal Palace burned down in 1936, and its namesake football team is now managed by Roy Hodgson. South Terrace, N22.
Primrose Hill
Yes, it’s a cliché, but the sight of London from the top of Primrose Hill really is great. As a result, this 213-foot hill is one of the capital’s 13 protected vistas: spots where the view must remain untouched by development. Back in the day, the hill was used for duelling, but these days you’re more in danger from poshos flying kites. Primrose Hill Rd, NW1.
King Henry’s Mound
This Richmond Park hill is said to be where Henry VIII stood, heart in mouth, waiting to spot a rocket let off from the Tower of London to signal that his missus Anne Boleyn had been beheaded. This is probably bollocks. Either way, since 1710 the view’s been protected. Generations of gardeners have kept it foliage-free, so you can gaze all the way down the Thames to the City of London. Richmond Park, TW10.
The Point
The view of London from beside the Royal Observatory in Greenwich Park is immense, so it’s inevitably swamped by a sea of tourists beneath a waving canopy of selfie sticks. Head just ten minutes up the road, though, and The Point offers almost as great a vista which you can enjoy in virtual seclusion. Take a bottle of something and some plastic cups, colonise one of the two romantic benches, and watch the sun descend in the west. Plus, unlike Greenwich Park, there’s no chucking-out time up here. Point Hill, SE10.