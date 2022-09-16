Her Majesty's send off is being broadcast on screens around the city

You probably already know that the Queen’s funeral is taking place on Monday September 19. For many of us, this is the first event in our lifetime we’ve seen to this scale, with emperors, kings, queens and presidents from around the world travelling to London for this huge public happening. Unless you’re one of the 2,000 guests, you won’t actually be allowed in Westminster Abbey where it’s being held, but you can watch it from a number of public screens and viewing points around the city.

The Mall

If you want to catch the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey IRL, bollards at The Mall will be removed to make space for members of the public. The nearest tube stations are Hyde Park Corner, Green Park, Charing Cross and St James’s Park, but definitely check travel before as there will likely be station and road closures.

Hyde Park

There will be a big screen to watch from in the Royal park next to Buckingham Palace. Entrance to the viewing area will open from 11am.

So far Hyde Park is the only big public screen that's been announced, but there may be more closer to the time.

Cinemas

Cinema chains Curzon, The Arc and Vue have said they will be screening the event for free. Cinemas including Odeon, Cineworld, Picturehouse, The Light and Showcase, however, will all be closed on Monday out of respect to the Queen.

Pubs

Greene King has announced the majority of its 2,600 pubs in the UK will remain open on Monday, with televisions in central London showing the service. Stonegate Group, which owns over 300 pubs countrywide including Walkabout and Slug and Lettuce, has also said its venues will stay open and broadcast the funeral where possible.

Can I also watch it at home?

If you don’t want to brave the crowds, it’s also being broadcast on national television. You can see the service on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

We will update this page will more details as they are released.

