Londoners can head to The Mall to see Elizabeth II’s coffin after the service at Westminster Abbey

The Queen’s funeral will finally take place today. This marks the end of her lying in state, which has seen queues of up to 11 hours since last Wednesday. You can read all about the full schedule for today’s proceedings here.

Only 2,000 guests will be present at the service in Westminster Abbey, but people all over the world will be watching her funeral online or on television. And when the funeral procession takes place, Londoners can head over to get a glimpse IRL.

There will be two funeral processions, one in London and the other at Windsor, where the Queen will be buried.

What is the funeral procession route?

The first procession will begin at Westminster Hall at 10.44am, passing through Parliament Square, before arriving at Westminster Abbey just before 11am.

At around 11.55, the Last Post will sound, followed by a national two-minute silence. The national anthem will be played by the Queen's piper, which will bring the state funeral service to an end at around midday.

Then, the coffin will be placed on the State Gun Carriage. At 12.15pm, the procession will continue on to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, passing Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens, Constitution Hill and Apsley Way. Londoners can head to The Mall to watch the procession.

Following the service, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. The King and senior royals will walk behind the coffin.

At Wellington Arch, her coffin will be moved onto the State Hearse at around 1pm. Members of the Royal Family will then start heading to Windsor. This will end the London leg of proceedings, and the coffin will begin its journey to Windsor for the second procession, which members of the public can also witness.

The Mall is always closed to traffic on weekends and also shuts for official ceremonies like these. It will have its bollards removed to allow members of the public to occupy the space and watch the procession. It’s already absolutely rammed, so think carefully about heading down today.

If you are heading there today, bear in mind that a few of its nearest tube stations are closed for the funeral – passengers can’t start or end their journeys at St James’s Park, Hyde Park Corner or Westminster for most of the morning. Green Park will also be exit-only from 10am to 8pm.

Transport bosses have said they’re planning to open stations up again after the funeral. But the good news is the Elizabeth Line will be 24 hours, and all Network Rail-managed stations will be too.

What route will the hearse take from London to Windsor?

The coffin will travel by hearse from London to Windsor Castle, and is expected to arrive at around 3pm. There will then be a procession along Windsor Castle’s Long Walk, before the King and family members join, and continue on to St George’s Church for the chapel service.

The full route is as follows:

Apsley Way

South Carriage Drive

Queens Gate

Cromwell Road

Talgarth Road (via Hammersmith Flyover)

Great West Road (A4)

Great South West Road (A30)

London Road (A30) (via under Chiswick Flyover)

Staines Road (A30)

Windsor Road (A308)

Albert Road (A308) to Shaw Farm Gate

