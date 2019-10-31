Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Where to watch the Rugby World Cup final this Saturday in London
News / Drinking

Where to watch the Rugby World Cup final this Saturday in London

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday October 31 2019, 3:53pm

rugby world cup flat iron square
Photograph: Reuters

One of London’s prime outdoor screens for the Rugby World Cup has been at London Bridge’s Flat Iron Square. And guess what? It’s sold out its advance tickets for Saturday’s World Cup Final. So even if you’re up with the early birds, you won’t get to feel the buzz alongside other keen followers, and with a Guinness in hand.  

Don’t worry, though: an estimated 2,000 pubs across London are set to open their doors at irregular hours on Saturday, too, so you can still get behind the boys and maybe even enjoy breakfast with your pint. We’ve selected our favourites for all the chants and hopefully cheers this Saturday.  

Cabbage Patch

This week, the London pub close to the UK home of rugby, Twickenham, bought two more TV screens especially for the World Cup Final. That brings them up to a grand total of twelve televisions, so feel yourself surrounded in (hopefully) glory on Saturday morning. They’ll also be opening more bars and food stations so you’ll feel like it’s coming home regardless of the result. 

Bridgadiers

If 9am is a little too soon for you to get on the pints, chow down on a breakfast of champions at Brigadiers in the City. The space is kitted out with screens for watching the sports action from your seat. And if you do feel like swinging low after all, the bar offers a ‘Guinness butler service’.  

Draft House

The full fleet of London’s Draft House pubs is serving brunch with bottomless prosecco or beer to accompany the action on the big screens – all for £25. Just make sure you don’t overdo it and end up in the sin bin. 

Faltering Fullback

North London’s awesome backstreet boozer is flinging open its doors from 7.30am on Saturday. The pub won’t be taking bookings, so it’s first come, first served. But it’ll be worth queuing early for the incredible atmosphere at this local favourite.  

Find more pubs that love to worship the egg-shaped ball in our list of rugby pubs in London.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura Richards is Associate Editor and Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She started her Time Out journey in 2014, working as a Digital Producer. Over time, London’s unparalleled drinking scene dragged her in deeper. Laura knows London’s drinks scene inside out, having written about the capital’s bars, pubs and late-night spots for close to ten years – from high-end cocktail joints to down-and-dirty boozers (her favourite!). In 2017, her first book on the subject, ‘111 London Pubs & Bars That You Shouldn’t Miss’, was published. She also has an actual qualification in wine and spirits (yes, that’s a thing) from WSET (the Wine and Spirit Education Trust). Don’t ask her what her favourite drink is – she likes them all. Except sambuca. Nobody likes sambuca.

She now looks after all bar, pub and drinking content, as well as Travel, Property and Kids supplements.

Connect with her @lala_richards on Instagram & Twitter.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest