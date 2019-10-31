Where to watch the Rugby World Cup final this Saturday in London

One of London’s prime outdoor screens for the Rugby World Cup has been at London Bridge’s Flat Iron Square. And guess what? It’s sold out its advance tickets for Saturday’s World Cup Final. So even if you’re up with the early birds, you won’t get to feel the buzz alongside other keen followers, and with a Guinness in hand.

Don’t worry, though: an estimated 2,000 pubs across London are set to open their doors at irregular hours on Saturday, too, so you can still get behind the boys and maybe even enjoy breakfast with your pint. We’ve selected our favourites for all the chants and hopefully cheers this Saturday.

This week, the London pub close to the UK home of rugby, Twickenham, bought two more TV screens especially for the World Cup Final. That brings them up to a grand total of twelve televisions, so feel yourself surrounded in (hopefully) glory on Saturday morning. They’ll also be opening more bars and food stations so you’ll feel like it’s coming home regardless of the result.

If 9am is a little too soon for you to get on the pints, chow down on a breakfast of champions at Brigadiers in the City. The space is kitted out with screens for watching the sports action from your seat. And if you do feel like swinging low after all, the bar offers a ‘Guinness butler service’.

The full fleet of London’s Draft House pubs is serving brunch with bottomless prosecco or beer to accompany the action on the big screens – all for £25. Just make sure you don’t overdo it and end up in the sin bin.

North London’s awesome backstreet boozer is flinging open its doors from 7.30am on Saturday. The pub won’t be taking bookings, so it’s first come, first served. But it’ll be worth queuing early for the incredible atmosphere at this local favourite.

