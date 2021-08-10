Who stole Ross’s sandwich? You did!

Here’s one for ‘The Friends Zone’, the ‘Crapweasels’, the ‘Frienatics’ (apparently all terms for fans of ‘Friends’): a limited-edition sandwich referencing one of the iconic American sitcom’s most celebrated episodes.

There is, I am told, an episode of ‘Friends’ titled ‘The One With Ross’s Sandwich’, the ninth episode of the fifth season, which aired on December 10 1998, in which someone, as indicated in the title, eats the sandwich of David Schwimmer’s character Ross.

If, ever since that moment, you’ve just always wanted to eat Ross’s stolen sandwich, you’re in luck! From today, you can order it for yourself, faithfully packaged with a post-it decrying ‘MY SANDWICH!!’

For any non-‘Friends’ fans, this will all likely mean absolutely nothing. Fortunately, the sandwich actually sounds pretty good. Between slices of seeded granary bread is slow-cooked roasted turkey, homemade garlic-and-herb mayonnaise, sweet potato, cranberry sauce, crispy onions and sage-and-onion stuffing. For veggies and vegans, there’s a plant-based alternative.

The sandwich also includes a ‘moist maker’, a gravy-soaked middle bread layer particularly important to Ross in the ‘Friends’ episode.

The Stolen Sandwich is available in London, Manchester and Birmingham today from Deliveroo for just £1.

