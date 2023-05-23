Why is a Black audiences-only London theatre night causing a scandal?

Over the last few days there has been considerable excitement in the Right-wing press over the fact that the upcoming play ‘Tambo & Bones’ at Theatre Royal Stratford East is having a ‘Black Out’ performance on July 5 – that is to say a one-off performance aimed at a Black or Black-identifying crowd.

Why is TRSE doing this? And why has it got The Daily Telegraph, The Daily Mail, GB News et al suddenly circling like indignant vultures?

For starters, the fact that there’s a designated name for the event tells us that this is not a new phenomenon. Black Out performances were pioneered on Broadway by the playwright Jeremy O Harris, and have been kicking around in London for a little while – notably at the Almeida Theatre, but there is, for instance, another one coming up at the Lyric Hammersmith’s ‘School Girls’ on June 19 that seems to have attracted almost no ire, despite the fact it’s happening before the ‘Tambo & Bones’ one and is exactly the same concept.

What is the point of Black Out nights? Put simply, they take place at plays by Black playwrights that are telling Black stories. However, theatres in the US and UK tend to be very white spaces. Crudely speaking, the Black Out nights are a drive to get Black audiences to the theatre, a concerted attempt to put these specific plays in front of the community the playwright was addressing when they wrote the play, and simply to experiment with a different audience dynamic.

Two important points. Non-Black audiences aren’t actually banned from these nights - they’ve been respectfully asked to make way. More crucially, the nights are single performances in lengthy runs. Although the Telegraph story that started this all does eventually grudgingly divulge the information that the Black Out performance of ‘Tambo & Bones’ is only a single night, the information is buried deep in the article, and is in fact only related via quotes from Trevor Phillips – who was asked his opinion by the paper – and a statement made by TRSE itself. One gets the strong sense of a concerted effort to exaggerate the scale of the Black Out nights and imply non-Black audiences aren’t welcome at any point in these show’s runs.

Let’s be honest: this is, at heart, culture-wars bollocks from hack news journalists entirely ignorant of how the arts work, who have failed to clock the existence of Black Out performances as a phenomenon up until this point, and who are wilfully misrepresenting the nights to rile up even a receptive readership. Tellingly, the Telegraph story had the headline ‘White theatre-goers urged not to attend play aimed at Black audiences’ – although UK and US theatre audiences are typically white majority, the fact is that all non-Black ethnicities are encouraged to attend on a different night. And the fact nobody seems bothered about the ‘School Girls’ Black Out night tells you what a confected outrage this is.

To be clear, Theatre Royal Stratford East would love you to come and see ‘Tambo & Bones’, a surreal satire by US playwright Dave Harris about the two eponymous characters’ travels through three key points in African American history. If you’re Black and think it would be neat to see a show on this subject with an all or mostly Black audience, the Black Out show could be for you. If you’re not Black, or are but aren’t fussed with the idea of a Black Out performance, then there are about 30 other dates you can attend. It’s really not that complicated, and the fuss is utterly absurd.

‘Tambo & Bones’ is at Theatre Royal Stratford East, Jun 16-Jul 15.

