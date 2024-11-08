Why is London so grey and foggy? The city’s ‘anticyclonic gloom’ explained

London has a rather unfair reputation for being consistently grey. Grey buildings, grey suits, grey pavements, grey skies. This city is actually one of the greenest in Europe, we’ll have you know. But, you’re right, it has been particularly dull and dreary lately.

In recent days there’s been a notable lack of sunshine, little rain and a lot of fog and mist – much more than is usual for this time of year. And it is likely to remain like that for a while longer. Here’s why.

Why is London so grey right now?

The miserable weather is a result of high pressure in the atmosphere. It has brought with it low cloud and minimal wind.

The Met Office said that this weather phenomenon is known as ‘anticyclonic gloom’.

What is anticyclonic gloom?

It’s when high pressure traps moisture close to the Earth’s surface. This moisture then forms low cloud, mist and fog which doesn’t lift because the sunshine is weak and winds are light.

When temperatures drop overnight, the moisture condenses and re-thickens the low clouds.

The stubborn clouds also mean that pollutants build up and air quality, particularly in cities like London, deteriorates.

How long will it last in London?

Dull, overcast skies will persist in London over the weekend, with some drizzle expected. The Met Office has forecast that the next bout of sunshine will be on Monday, November 11 but adds that after that ‘there is currently significant uncertainty in how quickly conditions turn more unsettled’.

