The Museum of London has officially changed its name

London is home to a huge collection of museums, from mega institutions like the British Museum and the Natural History Museum to all the tiny, weird and wonderful spots hidden away around the city.

But the city’s eponymous institution, the Museum of London, is about to change its name. That’s right – the space, which documents the city’s journey from prehistoric times to the modern era, will soon be known as something else.

But what, I hear you ask? Well, buckle up. According to IanVisits, it’s going to be renamed (drum roll, please) the London Museum. We know, groundbreaking.

The Museum of London was created back in 1976, when the City of London’s Guildhall Museum and the London Museum merged and opened on a new site on London Wall. However, it’s always been a bit tricky to find from street level, so the site closed its doors back in December 2022.

The change in name is going ahead to complement the museum’s relocation to a new Smithfield site, just around the corner from Farringdon Station, which should be open in 2026. However, the name and location aren’t the only things changing.

Its website and design have all been given a makeover, and the logo of Dick Whittington and his cat has been replaced by a pigeon. To read more about the rebrand, you can do so on the London Museum’s website here.

For more on London’s fantastic museums, have a look at our roundups of the best ones to keep kids entertained, the best ones which are free, and our overall favourites.

Did you see that Rough Trade has opened a pop-up ‘capsule store’ at the Barbican?

Plus: How did an artist swap one of the British Museum’s historic coins with a fake?

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.