Why you should subscribe to DabbaDrop this January

Over the next two months we’re running a new series called One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times. First up, Isabelle Aron on an exciting Hackney-based takeaway subscription service.



Signing up to a takeaway subscription service might sound like a one-way ticket to gout town, but DabbaDrop isn’t your average takeaway. Founded by Hackney-based pals Anshu Ahuja and Renee Williams, the premise is this: delicious vegan curries in eco-packaging, delivered by bike.



Don’t think that ‘vegan’ and ‘eco’ mean this is worthy food that leaves your taste buds feeling short-changed, though. The dishes are inspired by Anshu’s South Asian family recipes, and each week focuses on a different region, which could be anywhere from Kerala to Pakistan to Delhi.



DabbaDrop works on a subscription basis and the ‘drop’ comes weekly or fortnightly (depending on how much you love the food/hate your own cooking). The ‘dabba’ is a reusable, stackable stainless-steel tiffin box used in Mumbai. Rather than plastic packaging, you’ll get four metal containers filled with flavoursome dals and punchy curries, rotis and rice.

As well as being genuinely delicious, the food is also great value: those in certain north and east postcodes can get a feast for two for £28 and it’s £30 for Londoners in SE4, SE15 and SE22. You’ll never have to drop £40 on subpar chicken tikka masala and cold naan again. You get to eat well and dodge the eco-guilt of a regular takeaway. Everyone wins.

Subscribe to DabbaDrop here.

